‘It Was The Worst': Robert De Niro Reveals How Richard Dreyfuss Took Over His Role In The Goodbye Girl

Robert De Niro has a few regrets from his otherwise legendary Hollywood career. But there’s one film experience he refuses to let go of. The star recalled his “worst” experience on the sets of 1977’s Goodbye Girl where he was replaced by Richard Dreyfuss because De Niro was not deemed fit for the rom-com role.

The Irishman star told fans all about his dilemma, which was then being directed by Mike Nichols and with a different title, during a recent public appearance.

Robert De Niro shares his most distressing time in a 1997 film

Robert De Niro, 80, recalled the ordeal during his appearance at the 2024 Tribeca Festival with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on Friday, June 14. He talked about the experience after the screening of his 1997 film in an entire segment dedicated to the veteran actor, at the film festival. De Niro Con was hosting the screening of Jackie Brown.

Speaking of The Goodbye Girl, which was initially titled Bogart Slept Here, De Niro said, “I shot for about two weeks. It was the worst,” per People. He recalled sitting in his camper when he overheard some crew members say, “He's just not funny.” It shattered the Goodfellas actor who said he had felt the energy shift on sets and felt the “dread of just not working.”

Eventually, director Mike Nichols called him up and conveyed his decision to not continue Bogart Slept Here because De Niro wasn’t a comedic fit for the rom-com. They were revamping the whole movie, with a new title, new script, and even new actors. “Somehow he said, ‘I think we're going to end it,” De Niro said of Nichols, who was reportedly very upset and felt terrible about letting go of the actor then.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted to his fans that he’d been fired only “three times” in his acting career, and this was the first for a film. The former two experiences were from plays, he shared. De Niro added that he was almost going to offer a part of his salary to keep the rehearsals and movie going. But, he was finally replaced by Richard Dreyfuss for the part, who also won an Academy Award later, and the movie’s name changed to The Goodbye Girl.

Robert De Niro entangled in political controversy

Robert De Niro was recently stripped of a potential prestigious award by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) after the actor made a speech against Donald Trump outside his hush-money trial at the New York Court. De Niro called the former president a “monster” and a “clown” earlier this month, per a report by Sky News.

The NAB was set to present the Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award to the Hollywood star in June but the authorities denied it following his radical comments.

Owing to the “bipartisan” beliefs of the organization which also includes people from either side of the political spectrum, the NAB felt it was best not to recognize Robert De Niro amid his political activities, per the source. A spokesperson claimed it would be a “distraction” from NAB’s work and services.

