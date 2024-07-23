It Was the Worst': Sam Smith Recalls Skiing Accident; Details 'Awful' Damage

Sam Smith, the renowned singer and songwriter, recently opened up about a terrifying skiing accident they experienced earlier this year. Smith described it as one of the toughest moments they've ever faced in their life. This harrowing experience was shared on the podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick, which was released on July 18.

The accident occurred while Smith was attempting to ski down a particularly challenging slope on just their second day of skiing.

Sam Smith's journey through injury: From devastation to reflection

Looking back, Smith admitted they felt reckless, realizing the dangers of tackling such challenging slopes. The outcome was severe: Smith tore their anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a crucial ligament connecting the thigh bone to the shinbone.

After the accident, Smith had to be transported in a special bag for blood due to the severity of their injury. The pain was excruciating, and they couldn't walk for an entire month. They needed a leg brace and a cane to get around, highlighting the significant impact on their daily life.

In their own words, Smith explained that the ACL is vital for jumping and movement, and emphasized the permanence of the damage. "It's in between your bones and helps you jump and spring around. It completely ripped, and I decided to go down the non-surgical route, but I couldn't walk for a month on this leg, and it was awful," Smith continued.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Smith initially chose not to undergo surgery. This decision meant enduring a month of immobility, pain, and discomfort. Reflecting on the experience, Smith spoke about how it was their first time feeling so physically constrained. The pain was challenging, and they also faced emotional struggles like anxiety and frustration. However, this period of immobility became an opportunity for personal growth and introspection, motivating them to make positive changes in their life.

Aside from dealing with the injury, Smith used the experience to rethink their lifestyle. Notably, they made headlines by replacing their old phone with a new one, which symbolized not only a practical need for a U.S. number but also a fresh start in their personal life.

From digital detox to personal renewal amidst recovery

Smith said that getting a new phone helped them clean up their contacts list by removing old numbers, including those of ex-partners. This was a deliberate effort to tidy up their personal life and move forward without carrying emotional baggage. Besides that, Smith also did something big: they deleted social media apps from their new phone. They wanted to step away from all the noise online and spend more time enjoying nature.



They talked about finding peace in quiet times, sitting on benches in parks and just watching trees—a big change from their busy life before. This move towards simplicity and thinking deeply shows that Smith wants to live in a more balanced and thoughtful way.



As Smith continues to heal from their skiing injury, they are hopeful about what lies ahead. Alongside their physical recovery, they're also on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Fans and followers appreciate Smith not just for their music, but also for their strength and willingness to talk openly about their personal challenges.

