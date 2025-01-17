‘It Was Time’: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Acting Comeback, Reveals How Costar Jamie Foxx Influenced Her Decision

Cameron Diaz is making her acting comeback with the action-comedy fittingly titled Back in Action. On January 17, the actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside her co-star Jamie Foxx and spoke about returning to acting after a decade-long break.

“I am back, all thanks to Jamie,” she told the host. She admitted to spending the last ten years of her life not paying attention to anything or accepting any offers. However, when this script was offered, she thought, “Maybe it’s time.”

Continuing her praise for co-star Jamie Foxx, Diaz claimed that she didn’t want to leave her family for 10 hours a day unless it was to work with “the most talented man in the entertainment business.”

The Mask actress expressed her gratitude and considered herself “lucky” that the door to amazing opportunities was still open to her even after all these years. During the decade Diaz — known for her films Charlie’s Angels, The Holiday, and others — spent away from the industry, she had ample time to focus on her family.

However, she knew it was time for her to step back into the limelight. “I thought, ‘If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again, and if I don’t give it chance, I am a fool.’ ” The actress knew it would be the beginning of something and was “grateful” that she took the opportunity.

In an interview with Empire, Diaz admitted even though she’s glad to have done Netflix’s action-comedy, it’s “hard to say” if she’ll return for another movie. The actress clarified saying that she reserves the right to make decisions for her career.

Advertisement

According to the movie’s official synopsis, it “follows CIA spies Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.” Apart from the duo, Glenn Close, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Scott, among others are part of the film’s ensemble.

Back in Action was released by Netflix on January 17, 2025.