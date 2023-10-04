'It was unlike anything...': When Tom Holland revealed he had a 'meltdown', wanted to shave his head to be away from The Crowded Room character

When the Tom Holland-starrer The Crowded Room was released, the 27-year-old actor once reflected on his mental health during the promotions of the Apple TV thriller series and had spoken about how he had a meltdown during the shoot, and he just wanted to shave his head so that he could distance himself from his character. In The Crowded Room, Tom plays an anti-social teen named Danny Sullivan who is arrested for a crime he may not have committed.

Tom Holland revealed how his character in The Crowded Room left a negative impact on him

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Tom Holland emphasized on the impact that the challenging role had on his personal life and had said, "Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life."

He also revealed that he had a meltdown while filming the 10-episode series, but thanks to his co-stars, he was able to overcome the struggles that he faced during the shooting.

He said, "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character'. And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."



Tom Holland had taken a break from social media

In the same interview, the Spider-Man actor also admitted taking several breaks from social media to take care of his mental health, because he used to get affected by the negative comments posted online against him.

In fact, in 2022, Holland had made an official announcement about taking a break from social media on Instagram and shared a video of himself, wherein he said, "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming."

He further said, "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

On a related note, Holland isn't the only celebrity who decided to take a break from social media for mental peace. Earlier, Selena Gomez had also quit social media so that she could stay away from the negativity.

