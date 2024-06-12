‘It Was Upsetting': Kimberlin Brown Reveals How She Felt About The Bold And The Beautiful Character Death

Kimberlin Brown is an experimental actress. She is widely recognized for playing the beloved character Sheila Carter on the all-time hit sitcom The Bold and the Beautiful. Brown’s character has been one of our favorite characters, and when our favorite character dies in the show, it’s heartbreaking for the fans. But it’s even heartbreak for the actor who has put their heart and soul into it. Similarly, when Kimberlin’s Brown character was killed off in the soap opera, she felt as if her world had fallen apart. In an interview with People, Brown reflected on how upset she was when her character was killed off on the soap opera. The actress also revealed how she dealt with the situation.

Kimberlin Brown opens up about her character's fate in The Bold and the Beautiful

Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, found this firsthand when her nasty character ended up passing away on the series in February after being murdered by her daughter-in-law, Steffy Forrester, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

Unlike any other soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful is also filled with dramatic plot twists. It doesn't always appear to be on screen. Just like any other ploy twist on the show's April 29 episode, Brown’s character Sheila was discovered to be very much alive. Even though her character had been reprised in the story, Brown still gave an insight into what it felt like at the time.

In an interview with people at the Daytime Emmy Awards Brown said she was very surprised to find that Sheila's destiny wasn't sealed forever and that she would return to the famous drama. She said, "It was upsetting when I found out I was going to be murdered off the program. It's a call you never want to hear. You keep a stiff upper lip and act very professional, and then you go home and kind of pour yourself a drink and think about it."

Kimberlin Brown recently opened up about having mixed feelings after her character's departure

Kimberlin Brown has been playing the role of Sheila Carter for quite some time now on The Bold and the Beautiful. One would only imagine what she must’ve felt like after she learned her character had been temporarily killed off by the soap opera. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Brown revealed she had mixed feelings regarding her character's departure from the show.

At the time she shared, it was a difficult situation for her. She then expressed how she felt about Sheila’s fate and said, “If anyone was going to take Sheila down, I am glad it is Steffy. I simply wish no one was taking Sheila down." Brown then expressed that it had been her happy place, where she had been so blessed to be for over 35 years. She then said that she had a good run at it, so she’s one of the lucky ones, and there's no doubt about that.

Brown also stated that filming her character's death scene was both emotionally and physically draining. She said, "Can I just mention that the aftermath for Sheila, resting on a concrete floor for hours, hurts? I was bruised for weeks.”

Meanwhile, Brown also expressed that it was an emotional moment for her when she received a call to return to the sitcom.

