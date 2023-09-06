'It was very daunting': When Tom Holland shared how 'support system' Zendaya helped him calm first-day jitters on Spider-Man No Way Home set

On the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland once found himself in a web of nerves as he prepared to meet his fellow Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In a virtual interview with Deadline, Holland openly admitted to the butterflies in his stomach before this monumental meeting.

When Zendaya's presence made Tom Holland feel at home

Tom Holland's first day on set with Maguire and Garfield was a significant moment in the film's production, and he needed some support to quell his anxiety. Turning to his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, Holland sought solace in their presence. He explained, "At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as my support system." His vulnerability was noticeable as he added, "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it.'"

The trio's task was no small feat. They were all portraying the iconic character of Spider-Man, each bringing their unique interpretation to the role. Holland recognized the weight of the moment, acknowledging, "We all have to bring our own heart and soul into this, and it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me." In that crucial moment, Jacob and Zendaya were there, offering their unwavering support.

Additionally, the anticipation of the arrival of Maguire and Garfield added to Holland's apprehension. He shared, "It was daunting - it was very daunting, because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up." As the days inched closer to the meeting, his nerves intensified. The significance of this convergence of Spider-Man universes was not lost on anyone involved in the project.

Beyond the boundaries of the sets!

Zendaya's role extended beyond the confines of the film sets. Later, she was warmly welcomed by Holland's family, which strengthened her bond with him. The couple went on a meaningful journey to Holland's family home in London, where Zendaya had the chance to meet the actor's parents.

Their connection has also captured the hearts of fans and colleagues alike. J.B. Smoove, who stars as Mr. Dell in the Spider-Man franchise, couldn't help but express his admiration for the couple. He affectionately stated, "I love those two. I love them so much." In his eyes, they epitomize the "most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

