'It Was Weird To Be In A Film That Was Hammered': Ewan McGregor Reveals What It Was Like Playing Obi-Wan Kenobi On Star Wars: Phantom Menace

In Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Ewan McGregor made a significant mark as the iconic character Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor's portrayal of the younger version of the revered Jedi master was praised for capturing the essence of the character originated by Sir Alec Guinness. McGregor seamlessly embodied Kenobi's wisdom, strength, and commitment to the Force, earning acclaim for his lightsaber skills and emotional depth. Despite the film's mixed reviews, McGregor's performance stood out, setting the stage for his continued portrayal of Kenobi in subsequent Star Wars films, solidifying his place in the franchise's cinematic legacy.

Ewan McGregor recalls playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Phantom Menace

Ewan McGregor has recently opened up about his experience portraying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe. The 52-year-old Scottish actor took on the role in George Lucas' 1999 prequel, Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, McGregor expressed his happiness at being associated with such an iconic character adding, “I am happy that I am this character for a lot of people. He took over the role from Alec Guinness, who portrayed the mysterious Jedi in the 1997 Star Wars film, later titled Episode IV – A New Hope.

Reflecting on the critical reception of The Phantom Menace, McGregor acknowledged the film's less-than-warm reception. "When these films came out, they were so disliked," he mentioned regarding the prequel trilogy. "That was hard. The first one was panned, and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered."

Ewan McGregor on feeling ‘reluctant’ playing Obi-Wan

Speaking from the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden, McGregor revealed that he initially felt "very reluctant" about taking on the role of Obi-Wan. He considered himself a "Danny Boyle actor" adding, “It wasn’t a done deal for me. I didn’t think it was at all who I was. I believed, at that point, I was a Danny Boyle actor. [His 2000 film] The Beach was more important and I meant it, it wasn’t flippant. I did ask a lot of people for advice.”

Despite the mixed reception of The Phantom Menace, McGregor continued to portray Obi-Wan in subsequent films, including 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Following another trilogy, he returned to the role in the Emmy-winning Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, a 2022 miniseries exploring his character post-Sith events.

Expressing interest in a potential second season, McGregor stated, "I would love to do the second season, but there's no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney," as reported by Variety.

Set three decades before the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace starred Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn. Natalie Portman portrayed Padmé Amidala, and Jake Lloyd introduced Anakin Skywalker, the future Darth Vader.

Looking ahead, McGregor is set to appear in the film Bleeding Love, scheduled for release on February 16, where he will share the screen with his daughter, Clara.

