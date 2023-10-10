‘It was weirdest night’: When Timothée Chalamet shared his experience after attending Academy Awards

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most relatable actors to be working today. He always brings a boyish charm to whatever he does with a certain normality in his demeanor whenever he makes a public appearance.

That’s why it was not at all surprising when he revealed that he brought his family to the Oscar ceremony with him when he was nominated for his wonderful performance in Call Me By Your Name in 2017.

Timothée Chalamet on his family’s reaction during Oscar ceremony

Timothée Chalamet had a phenomenal year in 2017 with his film Call Me By Your Name making waves in the awards season ultimately earning him an Oscar nomination. He revealed on The Jimmy Fallon Show that on the auspicious night he brought his family to the ceremony earning him major relatability points.

Though, there must have been some trouble at home after the ceremony due to lighthearted conflict between his mother and sister due to the seating arrangement.

“I went with my sister and Mom, Dad. My Mom was next to me. My sister and Mom got into this fight about, like, during the commercial break, my sister wanted to come closer, which is normal” the Bones and All actor explained.

Though his mother was reluctant to part with her seat as she had the best view of the ceremony. Despite the trouble it may have brewed for the actor, it was still an adorable story to witness.

Timothée Chalamet on living with his family again for a week

After being nominated for such a monumental award like Oscar and that too at such a young age, the Dune actor needed a bit of a break from the limelight. To attain that, he literally stayed in his childhood home in New York with his family for a week.

“I literally stayed in my parent’s place for a week,” the Beautiful Boy actor had told, “The first night I was like ‘Ah, this is so charming’, but by the end of the week I was like, ‘What am I doing here’”

The actor felt weirdly awkward after living in his parent’s house by the end of the week as to some extent he started missing his life back in Hollywood.

