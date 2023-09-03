'It was worst day of our lives': When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas broke up for 24 hours amidst her mental health struggles

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly separating after 4 years of marriage. But for many fans, it might be surprising to know that the couple had broken up one time before they got married. The two tied the knot in 2019, and since have had two daughters together, named Willa in 2020, and a second child, whose name is not known to the public. Here's everything you need to know about their journey together and their past breakup.

Joe Jonas broke up with Sophie Turner because of her worsening mental health

In a conversation with the Sunday Times, Turner revealed that she was struggling with her mental health when she initially crossed paths with Jonas. She explained, "Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that’s something I really wish hadn’t happened. Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13, your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years."

The duo met when the actress was just 20 and she reflected on that period in her life as one where she was "going through this phase of being very mentally unwell." She shared that Jonas gave her an ultimatum. Sophie revealed he said, "‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that, I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

The time Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quite one day before their wedding

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer wed in 2020 in Las Vegas during a private ceremony. The couple exchanged vows with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones, which included Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, along with their families and close friends.

Though later on Turner revealed to Time UK that she and Joe actually broke up just one day before they were supposed to exchange vows. According to the actress, they both came to their right minds at the right time, saying, "It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'"

Meanwhile, there has been news of Jonas consulting about divorce in Los Angeles recently. Many fans also noticed that the singer had ditched his wedding ring, which could have been a sign of tensions rising between the couple.

