‘It wasn't easy and…’: Selena Gomez reflects on being vocal about her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis

Selena Gomez is an ever-kind and beautiful singer and is known for catchy tunes and Disney days. The actress has always been honest with her fans, and she tries to keep them updated on her life. That is Gomez’s love language towards her admirers. The Rare singer is big on generating mental health awareness. For this reason, the actress never shies away from sharing her vulnerable moments and her real self. Through her experiences, she tries to set an example and always makes sure that people are not alone in their battles. Speaking of sharing vulnerable moments in a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez reflected on her journey and on being vocal about her Lupus diagnosis and mental health struggles.

Selena Gomez reflects on being vocal about mental health and her lupus diagnosis

In a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez spoke about her documentary and the vulnerable moments she shared in the Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Kelly Clarkson shared with Gomez that she had loved her documentary and that she saw it with her mom and elder sister, and she further commented on how open Gomez was in her documentary.

Clarkson then asked Gomez what was it like to be so open about mental disorders and to speak about lupus for the first time. To which Gomez replied, "Yeah, that was amazing. I went to McLean Hospital, and it’s one of the best hospitals. I mean, they are kind of covering everything in the mental health space, and so I was able to say my diagnosis out loud for the very first time."

Gomez further continued, “It gave me such strength, and it wasn't easy, and I think that’s why I wanted the documentary to feel really personal, but I’m kind of scared that a lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me, and I hope they like it.”

In response, Clarkson commented, “I think it’s refreshing; I think it’s nice because it’s such a filtered world and we’re different generations. I feel like your age and younger just filter out everything online, and that's not real life as everybody has things right. I just thought that it was very powerful to not know what was happening and you knew something was wrong and you sought out help."

Selena Gomez further spoke about helping others

In the same interview with Kelly Clarkson, the host told her that her documentary would help a lot of people out there, whether it's with depression, anxiety, or something else. Gomez then replied, “I hope so; I am just really nervous.”

Clarkson then asked her if she felt the weight of all the other people telling their stories. To which Gomez replied, “I’m definitely not a professional, but I really think I’m more connected with people who have been on a similar journey, and I don’t mind having those conversations with those people again. Anything I do, I want to be some sort of light in the world.” She further said that she was excited that people would get to see how much it paid off.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been very busy with her third album, which is in the works, and her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. Gomez even released a new song last month, Single Soon, which instantly became a hit. On the other hand, she was last seen in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

