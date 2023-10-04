'It wasn't hot and heavy': SZA recalls her fling with Drake as the duo collaborates for new album once again

After getting a bit of a shade from Halle Berry for using her image for the track Slime You Out, Drake finally managed to release the track in collaboration with SZA. This track was part of his album called For All The Dogs. Well, this certainly is not the first time that Drake and SZA are working together. Back in 2009, the two were known to be in a small-term dating scene. In her latest sit-down with Rolling Stone, the singer took the time to open up about her time with Drake fourteen years ago. Here's what she said about it.

SZA on her dating time with Drake

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, singer SZA opened up about her short-lived romance with rapper Drake back in 2009. When asked about it, she went on to describe their relationship as youthful and somewhat childish. SZA shared details about her past with the Canadian rapper, saying, "We were really young. It wasn't hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish."

This revelation sheds light on a part of her personal life that had remained relatively hidden from the public eye. Their romance began shortly after SZA graduated from high school when they were both spending time in New York City. Despite their connection, the pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for over a decade.

How they made the relationship public

Drake then publicly acknowledged their past relationship in his 2020 song Mr. Right Now. In the track, he rapped, "Yeah, said she wanna f—k to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." This revelation sparked interest and discussion among fans and the media.

To clarify the timeline, SZA took to Twitter (now X) in October 2020, stating, "So it was actually 2009 lol," adding a lighthearted touch by mentioning poetic license in Drake's lyrics. She emphasized that there was no age-related issue, asserting, "It's all love all peace." At the time, she was 18, and Drake was 21, ensuring that there was nothing 'creepy' about their relationship. She described it as 'completely innocent' and noted that it felt like a lifetime ago. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.