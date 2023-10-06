‘It wasn't just the show…’: When Peter Dinklage revealed his two cents after Game of Thrones ended

Peter Dinklage shared his thoughts on life after Game of Thrones during an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2021. He talked about the challenges and experiences he had while portraying Tyrion Lannister on the iconic TV series for a decade. What’s more is that Dinklage even humorously mentioned how his character didn't engage in much fighting, despite the show being known for its epic battles. He also discussed how he felt a sense of relief and moving on once the show came to an end.

Peter Dinklage's POV after Game of Thrones ended

On The Graham Norton Show in 2021, Dinklage began by revealing that despite the show's reputation for epic battles, his character didn't get to do much fighting. In fact, he revealed, that early on in the series, they attempted to transform him into a warrior saying, “Early on, when they realized he shouldn't fight, they attempted to make me into one of those fighter guys, and I was out in the battle with an axe. During that time, I accidentally chopped off a guy's leg. The gentleman whose leg I chopped off was, God bless him, an amputee, so I knew he was probably about 70 years old. Therefore, the one man I did kill early on in the show was about a 70-year-old amputee, which is not very heroic.”

The show’s host, Graham Norton then shifted the conversation towards the financial aspect of Dinklage's long-running role, acknowledging the substantial paycheck he must have received. Dinklage admitted that the money was nice but also revealed a sense of relief when the show concluded saying, “Money was nice, but it in any way a relief when it finally came to an end. I mean, it's time to move on as hard as it is.”

Was leaving Game of Thrones challenging for Peter Dinklage?

Peter Dinklage's departure from Game of Thrones posed a significant challenge due to the strong connections he had developed with the cast and crew, as he shared on The Graham Norton Show in 2021. He emphasized that the show was more than just a job saying, “That's the tricky thing about it. I mean, that's what we do. We go off for a couple of months, and we have great friendships, and then you don't see each other again.

He went on to elaborate that he had lived in Ireland during the show's filming and had even seen his daughter develop an Irish accent. He confessed that the series had become a part of his identity saying, “And that one was a family because we lived in Ireland, basically. And it wasn't just the show; it was the life. I had children there. My daughter had an Irish accent, affected, Irish, totally affected. But truly, we were just in Belfast, the community up there is so beautiful, and I made so many good friends. So it was more for me just the life rather than the show itself, yeah. So that's really the hardest thing to walk away from.”

