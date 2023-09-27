'It wasn’t really ...' Julia Fox gushes about sex with Kanye West in wake of explicit content in her upcoming memoir

Julia Fox, the Uncut Gems actress known for her brief romance with Kanye West, recently shared details about their relationship. In an interview with The New York Times, Julia revealed "Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that." Indicating that their romance wasn't centered around sex, despite her forthcoming memoir containing explicit descriptions of intimate encounters. She explained that there wasn't much sexual activity involved with Kanye, emphasizing that their connection went beyond physical intimacy.

Julia shared insights about content in her memoir

According to reports. when asked about the explicit content in her memoir, Julia mentioned that “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?” she added “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could… So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.” She acknowledged that some readers might find them overly explicit. Julia briefly touched on her continued ownership of a Birkin bag gifted to her by Kanye, but the interview primarily avoided delving into their past relationship.

The Paradise star met Kanye during a New Year's Eve party in Miami in 2021, as she previously shared in an Interview Magazine piece. Although their relationship generated significant media attention, it was short-lived, with the couple parting ways in mid-February. Despite the breakup, Julia expressed gratitude during an Entertainment Tonight interview, “It was the best thing that could have happened to me, it was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez goes back to trusted corset tops, looks fresh as a daisy as she steps out in Paris while fans mob her for pictures

Characters in Julia's memoir

Since their separation, Julia has discussed their brief romance publicly. In March 2022, she mentioned that she and Kanye were still friends and that the relationship had a positive impact on her life. According to Times Julia's memoir, titled Down the Drain, features various individuals, with the character resembling Kanye referred to as the artist. Julia acknowledged that "I feel like I did a good job at disguising people as much as I could, but obviously people will know," she continued, "If anyone does get upset, I’m going to be very quick to remind them: 'I went easy on you. I could have done more damage.' "

Julia's memoir Down the Drain is published by Simon & Schuster and will arrive on shelves on October 10.

ALSO READ: 'I first recorded that song in 2008...': When Taylor Swift had an EPIC reply on if song Hey Stephen from Fearless Taylor's Version was based on Stephen Colbert