'It Wasn't That Funny': When Lisa Kudrow Called Out FRIENDS' Laughing Track For Playing 'Too Long'
Lisa Kudrow once opened up about how she hated people laughing for too long at the studio while filming Friends.
Lisa Kudrow is one of the highly acclaimed actors from TV shows and is still remembered for her prolific performances. The actress in question here is a Friends alum and has many memories to share from the time she and her co-stars filmed the ever-loved sitcom.
One such memory was recalled during a Team Coco podcast. Appearing on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, the actress from Romy and Michele's High School Reunion discussed how angry she would get when the audience in the studio laughed.
Discussing this particular, intriguing trait, the host brought up the topic. “Jen Aniston said that when you guys were doing Friends, Lisa doesn’t like it when the audience laughs,” Conan O’Brien stated.
To this, the Mad About You actress responded, “Because they were laughing for too long.” As the whole room burst into laughter, Lisa Kudrow maintained, “It wasn’t even funny.”
She explained her side, stating that the audience would laugh at jokes that were not even that funny.
The actress from Web Therapy then mentioned that, in doing so, the audience would simply ruin the timing of the remaining parts of the show.
Recalling the age-old days, Kudrow shared that there used to be other lines in the script, but because of the audience's prolonged laughter, she didn’t get a chance to say them. “Sometimes I would just look out,” Lisa Kudrow added.
Catch Lisa Kudrow in the Netflix dark comedy show No Good Deed, alongside Ray Romano.
