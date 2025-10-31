IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Release Date and Time: When and Where to Watch the Next Chapter of Stephen King’s Horror Prequel?

The horror world has a new obsession, IT: Welcome to Derry. The first episode of the Stephen King prequel series premiered on October 26 on JioHotstar, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Set in 1962, the opening episode revealed that Derry’s curse runs deeper than Pennywise’s return, hinting that no one in the small town is truly safe.

The show, developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti along with Jason Fuchs, takes viewers back to the origins of the evil that haunts Derry. With an eerie atmosphere and layered storytelling, the series has quickly become a must-watch for horror lovers.

When will IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 release?

Fans don’t have to wait long for the next scare. IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 will be released on October 31, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. The series consists of eight episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly. The season finale is set to release on December 14, 2025.

Here’s the full release schedule for IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1:

Episode 1: October 26

Episode 2: October 31

Episode 3: November 9

Episode 4: November 16

Episode 5: November 23

Episode 6: November 30

Episode 7: December 7

Episode 8: December 14

Who stars in IT: Welcome to Derry?

The series features an impressive cast, including Chris Chalk, Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Arian S. Cartaya, and Clara Stack.

The highlight, however, is Bill Skarsgård, who returns as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, reprising his terrifying role from the hit IT films. His performance once again anchors the story’s exploration of fear, trauma, and evil lurking beneath Derry’s surface.

The series expands on Stephen King’s iconic world, offering a deeper look into how Derry’s darkness began long before the events of the films. Set in the 1960s, Welcome to Derry explores the town’s unsettling history while introducing new characters caught in the cycle of fear.

With the Muschietti siblings, who directed IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019), returning as producers, the show promises the same haunting tone and visual depth that made the films successful.

For fans of psychological horror and Stephen King’s storytelling, IT: Welcome to Derry is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing releases of the year.

