It: Welcome to Derry Episode 3 Out on HBO Max – Release Date, Time, Cast and What to Expect

Fans of the Stephen King universe are eagerly awaiting It: Welcome to Derry Episode 3. The HBO Max horror drama series, which explores Pennywise’s origin story in Derry, Maine, has captured audiences with its chilling storyline. The third episode is set to reveal more about the mysterious events that shaped the town decades before the original It films.

It: Welcome to Derry episode 3 release date and streaming time

HBO Max has confirmed that Episode 3 of It: Welcome to Derry will release on Sunday, November 9. Viewers in the United States can stream it at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The release follows a slight delay after Episode 2, which was released early on October 31 for Halloween celebrations. Each following episode is scheduled to premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

The complete release schedule for the first season is:

Episode 1: October 26

Episode 2: October 31

Episode 3: November 9

Episode 4: November 16

Episode 5: November 23

Episode 6: November 30

Episode 7: December 7

Episode 8 (Season Finale): December 14

Here’s how global viewers can watch episode 3

International audiences can catch It: Welcome to Derry Episode 3 at different times according to their time zones. In the UK, the episode will be available on Sky Max and NowTV. A repeat telecast is scheduled for Monday, November 10, at 9 p.m. UK time. Fans worldwide should check local streaming timings to catch the latest episode.

Set in the 1960s, It: Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 It movies. It explores the origins of Pennywise and the dark history of Derry, Maine. The series was developed by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with Jason Fuchs. Andy Muschietti told Deadline that the show is planned as a three-season project, with the second season set in 1935 to expand on events teased in Season 1.

The main cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Chris Chalk, Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Arian S. Cartaya, and Clara Stack. These actors bring to life the complex story of Derry’s dark past and the rise of Pennywise.

The upcoming Episode 3 is expected to shed light on the mysterious car of skeletons shown in Episode 2. Fans can also look forward to new twists that further connect the town’s history with Pennywise’s terrifying emergence.

