IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4: When and Where to Watch the New Episode on HBO Max

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4 is all set for its November rollout. HBO has confirmed that the new episode will release on November 16, 2025, and will be available to watch on HBO and Max. The series, set in Derry in 1962, continues to expand the Stephen King universe with a fresh take on the town’s eerie history and the terrifying presence linked to Pennywise.

The fourth episode, titled The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function, marks the halfway point of Season 1. The show has already gained a strong fanbase, thanks to its unsettling storyline, slow-building tension and nostalgic tone that connects to King’s wider world.

Episode 4 release details and global streaming plan

Episode 4 will air on HBO at the usual Sunday slot and will be available for streaming on Max shortly after. Viewers outside the U.S. can watch the episode through their local HBO partners. In the UK, the episode is expected to air on Sky Atlantic and stream on NOW.

Each episode of IT: Welcome to Derry releases weekly on Sundays, giving viewers a consistent schedule to follow. Here is the full Season 1 rollout:

Episode 1: The Pilot - October 26

Episode 2: The Thing in the Dark - November 2

Episode 3: Now You See It - November 9

Episode 4: The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function - November 16

Episode 5: Nebloit Street - November 23

Episode 6: In the Name of the Father - November 30

Episode 7: TBA - December 7

Episode 8: TBA - December 14

This weekly release plan makes it simple for fans to track the schedule and prepare for each chapter.

Here’s what to expect from IT: Welcome to Derry episode 4

HBO has released a preview video on YouTube, giving viewers a glimpse of the tense events waiting in Episode 4. The teaser shows Chris Chalk’s Dick Hallorann in an interrogation room across from a tribal member. Hallorann says, “What they want me to do to you, it’s not going to be pleasant.” The scene hints at psychological tension and discomfort as both men appear to suffer through their exchange.

The promo also shows Matilda Lawler’s Marge speaking to General Shaw, played by James Remar. Marge says she was followed by the same person responsible for the deaths of Teddy, Phil and Susie. These insights suggest that Episode 4 will dive deeper into the mysteries surrounding Derry’s growing unrest.

Fans also expect the episode to explore hints related to Pennywise’s origins, based on short glimpses from the preview.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the episode on HBO or stream it on Max with a valid subscription. UK viewers can tune in via Sky Atlantic or stream on NOW. The episode will roll out country-wise across regions, following HBO’s international distribution pattern.

