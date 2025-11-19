It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5 – When and Where to Watch, Episode 4 Recap and Plot Explained

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5 release date has become an important topic for fans as the series moves deeper into Pennywise’s early history. Episode 5 will take the story closer to the conflict between the military and the groups that guard Derry’s secrets. The new chapter also connects the prequel’s timeline to major events from Stephen King’s wider universe.

It: Welcome to Derry episode 5 global release timings and how to watch

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5 will stream on HBO Max on Sunday, November 23 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. International viewers will need to watch late at night or stream the next day to avoid spoilers. UK audiences can watch the episode on Sky Max and NowTV, with a repeat airing scheduled for Monday, November 24 at 9pm.

Season 1 includes eight episodes. While HBO has not announced a Season 2, director Andy Muschietti has shared that he has a three-season plan. Muschietti said the second season is set in 1935, and the ending of Season 1 will explain “why the next two seasons need to move backward in time.” He also said the team plans to explore the Macroverse, the ancient dimension linked to It, since “the book covers this space only from the human point of view.”

Here’s what happened in It: Welcome to Derry episode 4

The It: Welcome to Derry Episode 4 focuses on the psychic search led by Dick Hallorann, who uses his ability known as the Shine to access Taniel’s memories. Taniel is part of a group that protects information about Pennywise and guides Dick through a series of memory doors.

One memory shows Rose teaching Taniel about the Galloo, a being from Indigenous stories tied to the Western Wood. The flashback connects directly to the creature’s first arrival in Derry, similar to what Stephen King described in the original novel. The Galloo is revealed to be Pennywise, an ancient entity that fell to Earth from another world.

Indigenous groups survived by avoiding the creature’s land and forged a blade from the meteorite that brought It to Earth. They later created thirteen shards from the meteorite to trap Pennywise within Derry. The show worked with Indigenous consultants while building this storyline.

Episode 4 ends with Taniel revealing the location of the meteorite shards, telling Dick to follow the tunnels under the old well. The memory shows the Neibolt Street house, which leads directly to Pennywise’s sewer lair. This means the military now knows how to reach Pennywise, setting up key movements in It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5.

ALSO READ: IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4: When and Where to Watch the New Episode on HBO Max