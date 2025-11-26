It: Welcome to Derry Episode 6: Release Date, Time and Where to Watch the New Chapter on HBO Max

Fans of It: Welcome to Derry are gearing up for Episode 6, as the series continues to build suspense around the town’s chilling past. The next episode will be available to stream on HBO Max on Sunday, November 30, making it a key date for viewers following the unfolding mystery. The show has kept audiences hooked with its dark themes and expanding storyline, and Episode 6 is expected to push the tension further.

Episode 6 release time across the US

Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 p.m.

Central Time (CT): 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 p.m.

The episode is titled In the Name of the Father and will continue to uncover more secrets tied to Derry. Subtitles are expected to be available at launch. The series has been scheduled for 8 episodes in total, which means there will be two more episodes remaining after this week.

Here's the episode 6 preview:

Dick Hallorann’s powers take centre stage

Episode 6 will shift more focus to Dick Hallorann and his growing psychic abilities. His abilities may play an important role in identifying the unseen dangers lurking in the town. The storyline will also highlight the unsettling presence of the Black Spot, which is connected to Charlotte’s mysterious motives. This element suggests deeper supernatural threats that could shape the remaining episodes.

The children’s story will also become more intense, as Lilly and her friends face new dangers. Their journey is expected to take a darker turn, showing how the town’s history continues to affect them.

It: Welcome to Derry will stream on HBO Max and air on the HBO channel in the US. Internationally, the series will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic, airing at the same time as the US release. It will also be available to stream on NowTV for catch-up viewing.

What happened in episode 5?

In Episode 5, titled 29 Neibolt Street, viewers saw the children come face-to-face with Pennywise. Matty Clements appeared at their hideout but was revealed to be a creation of the entity. Dick Hallorann also faced a disturbing psychic experience linked to memories from his grandfather. Lilly and her friends guided the children into the sewers, where they finally saw Pennywise in his full form.

