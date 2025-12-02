IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 Preview: Runtime, Black Spot Plot and What to Expect Next

Episode 7 of IT: Welcome to Derry is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated chapters of the HBO horror series. The upcoming episode has generated major buzz thanks to its standout 105-minute runtime, the unfolding Black Spot storyline, and growing curiosity among fans about how the prequel is building the early foundation of Stephen King’s IT universe. Viewers are eager for fresh reveals, expanded lore and more clarity around the chilling events taking place in 1962 Derry.

The series, set decades before the Losers Club’s arrival, follows a family that moves to Derry just as local boy Matty vanishes. What begins as a mysterious disappearance soon escalates into strange occurrences and rising fear throughout the town. The show explores how Pennywise’s darkness first seeped into the community and how a previous generation, including Mike Hanlon’s father and grandfather, encountered the evil beneath the surface.

Release date confirmed for episode 7

According to official updates, IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 will release on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 9 pm (ET). The episode will drop on the HBO channel and HBO Max, with subtitles available from launch. In the UK, the episode premieres on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the US and will stream on NowTV soon after.

Episode 6, In the Name of the Father, left viewers on one of the biggest twists of the season. The episode reveals that Ingrid Kersh is the daughter of Pennywise, or more specifically, his human form Bob Gray. The hour ends with a tense cliffhanger as a furious white mob closes in on The Black Spot, where Hank Grogan and several children are taking shelter. This moment sets up an intense continuation for Episode 7.

While the season is officially scheduled for eight episodes, Episode 7 stands out not only because of its long runtime but also because of its expected focus on the Black Spot storyline. Fans online are speculating about major plot reveals, deeper character exploration and more insight into the curse that has haunted Derry for generations.

For international audiences, Episode 7 will be available through standard streaming platforms, and the chapter is expected to run around 58 minutes for broadcast, with extended content available on streaming.

