It: Welcome to Derry Finale Release: Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect in Episode 8

The finale of It: Welcome to Derry is almost here, and fans are waiting to see how the chilling prequel to Stephen King’s IT reaches its conclusion. Episode 8 marks the final chapter of the season, bringing major revelations, tense moments and long-awaited answers as the story moves closer to Pennywise’s haunting legacy.

Episode 8 release date and time

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 8 will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sunday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. MT. It will stream instantly when the episode begins airing. In the UK, the finale will premiere on Sky Max and NOW TV with a live broadcast, followed by a repeat at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 8.

What to expect in the finale

Titled “Winter Fire,” the episode closes the first season of the horror prequel. Like previous episodes, it continues to uncover Derry’s disturbing past while exploring the early 1960s setting that shapes the origins of Pennywise. The series opened with the disappearance of a young boy, setting off fear, secrets and rising tension across Derry. As the season ends, viewers hope the finale addresses the lingering mysteries linked to the town’s tragedies.

The show has also featured appearances from Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise. Fans are now wondering if the season will end with another encounter. Notably, the series uses Pennywise sparingly, similar to how Monarch: Legacy of Monsters handled Godzilla, building anticipation with every appearance.

Many viewers are curious about what lies ahead for characters Ingrid and Hank, and whether the deaths of the kids in the first episode will finally lead to justice. With stakes rising after the previous episode, fans expect the finale to give clear answers, or at least set the stage for future chapters.

Is It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 happening?

The show hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but the creators have shared that it was designed as a multi-season prequel trilogy. They plan to explore different timelines in Derry’s dark history, with Season 2 expected to focus on events from 1935 if confirmed. With strong audience reception and viral weekly moments, a renewal feels increasingly likely.

