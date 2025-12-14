IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Update: Strong Ratings and Creator Plans Hint at Pennywise’s Return

IT: Welcome to Derry, the horror series led by Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, is ending its first season on Sunday, December 14, and fans are already asking one big question: will the show return for Season 2? While HBO has not made an official announcement yet, several strong signs point toward a positive future for the series.

The eight-episode first season of IT: Welcome to Derry premiered on October 26 on HBO and HBO Max. Set in Stephen King’s IT universe, the show expands the world created in IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019), both directed by Andy Muschietti. The series was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and showrunner Jason Fuchs.

One of the biggest reasons for optimism is viewership. According to The Wrap, the pilot episode drew 5.7 million cross-platform viewers in its first three days. That made it the third-biggest debut in HBO Max history, behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

The momentum continued through the season. Variety reported that Episode 7 pulled in 5.8 million viewers in its first three days. Even more importantly, the series is averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode so far. These numbers matter as Warner Bros. Discovery decides whether to renew IT: Welcome to Derry for Season 2.

Here’s what the creators have said about future seasons

Although HBO has not confirmed a renewal, Andy Muschietti has already shared plans beyond Season 1. Speaking to Variety in October, he said the story is designed to run much longer.

“Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935 and 1908,” Muschietti said.

He also explained that the series takes inspiration from Stephen King’s novel in a unique way. While the IT films adapted the main storyline, the show looks deeper into the book’s background sections.

“Welcome to Derry explores the deeper lore alluded to throughout the book,” Muschietti told Variety. “I went into the book and looked at the interludes. I realized there was a hidden story there… It’s a story told backwards.”

With strong ratings, a clear multi-season plan, and Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise still central to the story, IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 looks likely, even if it is not official yet. For now, fans can watch the Season 1 finale Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max and wait for an announcement that could bring Pennywise back to Derry once again.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas’ Intense Thriller Eden Arrives on Netflix This Month: Release Date Revealed