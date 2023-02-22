‘It will be fantastic’ Intercontinental Champion Gunther responds to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a match

Cody Rhodes was the first one to say that he wanted one on one match with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther in Europe.

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble was filled with several interesting ones including The American Nightmare’s showdown with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Both these WWE Superstars were guests on After The Bell podcast on the separate episodes.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther responded to the Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a match. Gunther said that he thinks match with Cody will be perfect for himself. He says, “I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen, if it will happen in Europe, obviously, it will be fantastic”.

About Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther made his debut on that main roster in April 2022 and has had remarkable contests against the renowned fighters like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus.

On After the Bell podcast, Gunther brought up about his interaction with Brock Lesnar. Gunther said that Lesnar is his ‘end boss’. In the podcast Gunther mentioned that the little moment and interaction with the Brock Lesnar was all that he needed for the real-life confirmation. Gunther further adds that people portray him as boss character and in that case Brock Lesnar will be his ‘end boss’.

Fans are certainly excited about the massive contest between The Ring General and The Beast however this challenge match seems to be quite unpredictable.

About Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is going to the WrestleMania 39 and will be fighting against Roman Reigns. He apologized to people for losing his temper in the ring after Paul Heyman started to get personal. Heyman said that he can warm Rhodes wife at the night on Raw. People expected more aggressive reaction from him but Rhodes mike was cut off.