Chris Colfer revealed that, at the very beginning of the Fox musical comedy series Glee, he received a warning not to come out as gay since doing so could ruin his career. Colfer was raised in the deeply conservative Californian town of Clovis, where he claims it is dangerous for an openly gay person to live. He was informed that his part as Kurt Hummel was pre-written for him when he joined the Glee cast.

Chris Colfer reveals how he was warned not to come out as gay

Chris Colfer told Entertainment Weekly that when he read the script for the first time, he saw it was an openly gay character and he was terrified. And so he hid for a little bit but he also told them that he couldn’t hide it. He added, "With my voice — I’m more effeminate than most people; I can’t hide it.’ And they said, ‘Don’t worry. As long as you never address it, you’ll be rewarded for it in the end."

Colfer says he knew he had to come out

Colfer revealed that it was the moment he knew right then that he had to come out, and that's more important. Colfer said he used to think that being an openly gay actor would never get him a big award or the opportunity to portray a superhero, but that being a comfort to others and a source of positivity was far more important than getting attention.

Advertisement

In the end, Colfer came out in public during an appearance on Chelsea Lately in December 2009. Kurt was one of the first openly gay primetime television characters, so his role on Glee was important to LGBTQ representation at the time.

In one of the story points, his character had to move to a private school due to bullying because of his gender identity. Kurt ends up falling in love with Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss, who he marries in the sixth and last season of the show.

Colfer was nominated for a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award for his role as Kurt, in addition to winning a Golden Globe. He recently made waves in March when his rendition of the popular show Rose's Turn peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Opts For a Quiet 49th Birthday Amidst Daughter Shiloh’s Name Change Move