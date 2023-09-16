'It would be a hard no from him...': Justin Bieber revealed Diddy rejected his song years back; Duo collab for a new track

Justin Bieber might just be one of the most known artists in the industry right now, but that wasn't always the case. He recently revealed that as a teenager he got rejected by Diddy himself. For the unversed Bieber broke out into the music scene all the way back in 2009 with his debut album, as a 15-year-old, and since then there's been no looking back for the singer. But as he recently shared, he too has had his fair share of errors and trials.

Justin Bieber reveals he got rejected by Diddy

On September 14, Thursday Justin Bieber took to his Instagram stories to reveal an unknown piece of information that transpired between him and rapper Diddy. He wrote, "I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha." In the backdrop of the text was a screenshot of a track called Moments, which is a part of Diddy's new album, and much to fans' delight, Bieber featured on it. The singer continued, "Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming live album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy."

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber has been making headlines for the past few weeks, because of his rumored exit from Scooter Braun's firm. In late August, speculations started flying around about Bieber leaving his longtime manager, who also found the singer as a teenager, and helped him shoot to fame. As Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande were confirmed to be leaving Braun's company, Big Machine Records, speculations about Bieber and Braun parting ways caught that much more wind. Puck was the first to break the news, as the report even claimed that the two hadn't even had a conversation in the last few months.

Even in the middle of all the chaos the Boyfriend singer rep came out to firmly deny the rumors. According to Daily Mail, they said, "Reps for all parties confirm this is not true."

