'It would be like The Brady Bunch': When Chris Hemsworth opened up about making a movie with his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has had a lot of experience in portraying sibling rivalry on screen with his role as Thor as he has to tackle a lot of schemes from his on-screen siblings while playing the mighty God of Thunder. The Australian actor enjoys a very healthy and supporting relationship with his brothers despite all of them being in the show business.

Chris Hemsworth on the idea of doing a movie with his brothers

Chris Hemsworth's role as Thor comes with the unwritten job of handling his siblings’ messes. Both of his siblings in the film, whether it’s Tom Hiddleston’s Loki or Cate Blanchett’s Hela have a penchant for causing causes, mainly due to their jealousy of not being considered as worthy as Thor.

In real life though, the Thor actor’s relationship with his siblings is quite different. All three of the Hemsworth brothers have been mainstays in the entertainment industry for many years. Whether that’s on Television with Luke Hemsworth’s role in acclaimed HBO show Westworld or Liam Hemsworth’s run in the Hunger Games series.

Despite being in the same field of work, the brothers never seemed to have any professional animosity and actually have been quite supportive of each other’s career. They can be found frequenting the red carpets of premieres featuring their siblings’ latest project.

On being asked whether he would work with his brothers in a project the Spiderhead actor told Vanity Fair,

“When we find the right script that’s good enough, then we’ll do it,” said Hemsworth. “But we can’t do too many jobs together. It would be like The Brady Bunch.”

Chris Hemsworth on his bond with his brothers

Chris Hemsworth has had an enduring bond with his siblings. Right from the time they were just little kids roughly playing while they were growing up in Australia. As the older siblings Luke and Chris used to trouble their younger brother Liam a lot, as they would sometimes throw him in the dryer without turning on the heat or wrap him in a bunch of clothes.

“We did fight and caused quite a lot of trouble,” Hemsworth had told Vanity Fair. “We were very young and did stupid things to one another.”

Over the years, the three brothers have learned to lean on each other for advice and tips to navigate the complex entertainment industry while supporting each other in their work. They all turn up for each other’s premieres and in some cases even make appearances in their brother’s projects as Liam did in Thor: Ragnarok in a cameo role.

