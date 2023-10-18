'It would kill me': Britney Spears reminisces about iconic snake moment during her 2001 VMA performance

Britney Spears is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her famous 2001 VMA performance in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. She reflects on the nerve-wracking experience of performing I'm a Slave 4 U with a live snake named Banana at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears recalled the iconic snake moment from 2001

Britney Spears wrote about the iconic movement saying, “The plan was for me to sing ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ and we decided I would use a snake as a prop. It’s become an iconic moment in VMA history, but it was even more terrifying than it appeared, all I knew was to look down because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me.”

Spears recalled the moment, "In my head I was saying, Just perform, just use your legs and perform. But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing, I was thinking, Are you f---ing serious right now? The f---ing goddamn snake’s tongue is flicking out at me. Right. Now. Finally, I got to the part where I handed it back, thank God."

Britney had previously talked about the performance on Instagram, expressing how scared she was when she first held the snake on stage, although it remains one of her favorite moments in her career.

About Britney's upcoming memoir

Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is set for release on October 24th and is available for pre-order. The audiobook will be narrated by Michelle Williams. Britney mentioned that reliving her life experiences while writing the book was an emotional journey, and she's thankful to Michelle Williams for narrating the audiobook.

Britney is eager for her fans to read her story, without any more conspiracy or lies, giving her the opportunity to take control of her past, present, and future. This is just one of the many stories Britney Spears is sharing in her upcoming memoir, offering fans and the world a personal and unfiltered look at her life and career. The book will provide her direct narrative, revealing the truth about her experiences.

