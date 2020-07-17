  1. Home
Itaewon Class, Crash Landing On You had Korean audiences hooked in first half; The King: Eternal Monarch fails

The World of the Married, Itaewon Class and Crash Landing On You were a few of the popular shows in South Korea in the first half of 2020, based on the ratings.
July 17, 2020
Half of 2020 has gone by and there has been a slew of Korean drama series that have released this year. This includes the two returning Oppas - Lee Min Ho and Kim Soo Hyun - starring in unique projects. However, it seems like the 'hallyu' actors haven't worked their magic on the South Korean audiences like the way it has worked on international audiences. As reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap News Agency, shows like The World of the Married, Itaewon Class and Crash Landing On You kept the local viewers hooked. 

Based on the ratings, JTBC had the upper hand with regard to eye-catching drama series in the first half of 2020 courtesy their romantic thriller The World of the Married. The South Korean adaptation of BBC's Doctor Foster garnered a viewership reaching as high as 28.4 percent. The Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon and Han So Hee starrer shattered records when it was airing. 

JTBC's Itaewon Class was another highly watched K-drama in the first half of the year. The Park Seo Joon starrer recorded a viewership of 16.5 percent and became the seventh-highest viewership rating in the history of cable television. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's Crash Landing On You also held the viewers' attention. The tvN show debuted last year and its finale - which took place in February this year, recorded an average nationwide rating of 21.683 percent and a peak rating of 24.1 percent, according to Neilson Korea. The finale's rating beat the record previously held by Goblin, back in January 2017. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand) on

However, the channel couldn't sustain the viewership following the end of the show. The international agency notes that Oh My Baby and the romance drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay hasn't panned out the way it was expected to. The latter was one of the most anticipated series of the year for it marked Kim Soo Hyun's return to the small screen following his military enlistment. The show has been holding a steady 5 percent rating. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

Another anticipated series of the year was Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch. Although the series caused waves internationally, the SBS series did not work its magic among the local viewers. The Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer recorded 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent rating. However, the channel's Dr. Romantic 2 and Hyena had a decent response. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

The second half of 2020 has some promising shows to look forward to. Graceful Friend, The Good Detective, Stranger 2, Record of Youth and Startup are a few shows lined up for the second half. Which of the series in the first half caught your attention? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :YonhapNielsen Korea

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

TKEM is my favorite drama so far in 2020 and it’s just sad how so many people keep talking about how it failed.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

It's funny to see the top rated K-Dramas in Korea have so few Instagram likes. Especially compared to "TKEM" .. Why is there no information about the new drama "Shop"?

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Waiting for cloy2

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

It's funny to see the top rated K-Dramas in Korea have so few Instagram likes. Especially compared to "TKEM" .. Why is there no information about the new drama "Shop"?

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

I love onli TKEM.

