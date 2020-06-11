Itaewon Class' Lee Joo Young REVEALS the impact of the Park Seo Joon series' success on Baseball Girl

Lee Joo Young shot to fame with her role in Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class. The actress is now starring in the South Korean film Baseball Girl.

Lee Joo Young is having a memorable year. The actress tasted success after she starred in Itaewon Class. Playing Ma Hyun Yi in the Park Seo Joon, Joo Young shot to fame and now, she is all set to headline her own movie. The beautiful star is set to play baseball in Baseball Girl releasing this month. Ahead of the South Korean movie's release, Joo Young opened up about the success of the series and revealed how Baseball Girl will enhance her career.

As reported by Soompi, the actress told the media that while Itaewon Class isn't her first drama but she understood how the impact of featuring in a successful series would have been on a career. "I received a lot of love as the character Ma Hyun Yi, but to be honest, there were many times when I thought, ‘Ah, so this is how much a person’s popularity rises when they act in a drama with high viewership ratings,'" she said.

"I thought to myself, ‘Now there will be more things that I can do.’ I can do things that I couldn’t do before, and it’s great that I have more options,” she added. Although the fame from the series has helped her gain a fanbase, the actress doesn't feel the pressure of its success on Baseball Girl. "I’m trying to think of ‘Baseball Girl’ as a separate thing from Itaewon Class,” Joo Young said while adding that though the movie will draw audiences who loved her from the show, it will also introduce her to many who haven't seen her work yet.

“There will of course be people who will see ‘Baseball Girl’ because they came to know me or like me because of ‘Itaewon Class,’ but there will be other people too who see me for the first time in ‘Baseball Girl.’ It’s also a film where I tried to show myself well to those people," she said.

Baseball Girl releases on June 18 in Korea.

Credits :Soompi

