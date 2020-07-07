  1. Home
Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun recalls the advice he received after starring in Park Seo Joon led K drama

Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun will soon be seen in Kairos on MBC. The actor reveals the pieces of advice he received before he signed the project.
Ahn Bo Hyun caught everyone's attention with his vicious act in Itaewon Class. The actor played a spoilt heir on the Park Seo Joon led drama. After he sent shivers down the spine with his performance, Ahn Bo Hyun is all set to lead Kairos on MBC. But before he could sign the project, the actor recently revealed he was flooded with numerous offers. In an interview with W Magazine, the South Korean actor said that while he was choosing his next role, he was also given a few pieces of advice. 

As reported by Soompi, the actor said, "During the time ‘Itaewon Class’ ended, I was contacted multiple times, saying that they wanted to have a meeting with me, and I was given scripts. One of them was ‘Kairos.’ Someone said that I shouldn’t play multiple villain roles in a row, and someone else advised me that I should do a melodrama.” However, Ahn Bo Hyun didn't keep the advice in mind. "I didn’t really keep that in mind because I felt like I was never an actor to pick and choose projects. I decided to take on ‘Kairos’ because I wanted to work with someone who wants me," he said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from the various projects, the actor revealed Itaewon Class's success has resulted in a spike in Instagram and YouTube followers. "I do get surprised when my number of Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers increases," he said. However, he said the success hasn't affected him. "I hear people say to me, ‘This guy is the same even when I see him after months have passed.’ But I do think that people should change as time goes on. I don’t know what I need to do to change myself,” he added. 

Credits :W Magazine

