Itaewon Class star Kim Dong Hee on being raised by a single parent: My mother sacrificed everything for me

During an appearance on You Quiz on the Block, Itaewon Class star Kim Dong-hee spoke candidly about how his mother went through a lot as a single parent and sacrificed everything for her 21-year-old son.

One of 2020's breakout K-drama stars is undoubtedly Kim Dong-hee, who not only starred as Jang Geun-soo, the good boy turned bad in one of the best dramas of this year, Itaewon Class, but also impressed many with his lead act as Oh Ji-soo in the wildly entertaining Extracurricular. We've also seen the 21-year-old actor impress us with his roles in Sky Castle and A-Teen. Dong-hee, who celebrated his birthday on June 13, recently appeared on the South Korean variety program, You Quiz on the Block.

When asked by Yoo Jae-suk on how he would describe himself as a person, Dong-hee revealed that he has a strong stubborn streak which is he is trying to change into conviction. It's hard for the actor to say that he had had a smooth path in life as there was never a time when it wasn't difficult for him. Moreover, Dong-hee also sheds light on what it's like to live with a single-parent and the difficulties his mother had to face to see her son succeed in life.

"I wanted to talk about this at some point. It’s just me and my mom. She went through a lot in raising me by herself. She’s still very young. When I think about it now, my heart hurts. She didn’t get the opportunity to do much. She sacrificed everything for me and I think that her health is no longer what it was. I want to give her back her youth. I want to be with her for a long time," Dong-hee confessed.

We're glad that Dong-hee is tasting the success that he deserves and what would definitely make his mother very happy.

Credits :Soompi

