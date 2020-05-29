Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon enjoys French music as he sets up a small bonfire; Watch Video

South Korean star Park Seo Joon unwinds with some French music and a bonfire. The Itaewon Class actor shares a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Park Seo Joon has had a busy 2020 so far. The actor took a bow following the success of his South Korean drama Itaewon Class. And now, the actor is busy filming for a commercial movie opposite K-Pop singer IU. The film is tentatively titled Dream for now. Seo Joon plays a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach. He is tasked with the responsibility of training a team.

Although the busy schedule, Seo Joon is making sure he enjoys some "me time". The actor took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a video clip to show how he was unwinding. The actor set up a bonfire to enjoy while having his meal. While it isn't clear if it is from the sets of the movie, the actor seemed to have the company of a friend as the video featured a second phone on the other end.

Seo Joon turned towards French music to set the mood for the night. As per fan comments, the actor was listening to the French song "L'amour" sung by Carla Bruni. Check out his video below:

Featuring on the cover of T Singapore's June 2020 edition, Seo Joon emphasised on bringing fans closer through social media. "In some aspects, sharing my day-to-day life may not be special, but I feel it’s worthwhile because I found a way to return favours to my fans,” he told the magazine. The actor has been nominated for Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actor competes with Kang Ha Neul, Namgoong Min, Joo Ji-hoon, and Hyun Bin for the prestigious award. Who do you think will win? Let us know your prediction in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: Why Park Seo Joon's show What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is the rom com of our wildest dreams

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×