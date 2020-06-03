Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon makes HISTORY; Becomes 1st Korean actor to bag YouTube Gold Play Button

Park Seo Joon becomes the first Korean to receive the YouTube Gold Play Button after his channel surpasses one million subscribers.

Park Seo Joon climbed another step on the ladder of success this week. The actor has had a memorable year until now. Seo Joon has received love for his act in Itaewon Class. As he dives deep into his upcoming flick with IU, the actor revealed he has received the YouTube Gold Play Button. The actor received the honour after his YouTube channel surpassed the one million subscriber mark. The actor took to YouTube and did a special unboxing of his Gold Play Button.

The favourite K-drama Oppa hosted a 23-minute live session where he unboxed the golden trophy and thanked his team for the achievement. "I think I achieved this because of all the people who appeared on my videos and the staff members. They edit my videos through the night but I think I haven't done much. Thank you to those who have been curious about my life. I have never thought that I could receive this Gold Play Button," he said, as per GMA Entertainment.

Seo Joon began his channel last July and has been sharing a closer look into his life. From videos about his Philippines trip, as part of a meet and greet for a clothing brand in the country, to give a glimpse at his busy schedule amid promotions, his YouTube channel is a treasure for the actor's fans.

Check out a few videos below:

Meanwhile, Seo Joon has finally grown out from his chestnut haircut, as seen in Itaewon Class, to prepare for his upcoming movie which has been tentatively titled Dream. Directed by Lee Byung Hun, Dream is a story of a team trying out for the Homeless World Cup. Seo Joon plays Yoon Hong-dae, a professional soccer player on probation following a scandal.

