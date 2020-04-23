Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon REVEALS deets on close friendship with BTS member V: It just sort of happened

In a recent interview, Park Seo-joon spoke candidly about his close friendship with BTS and Wooga Squad member V. Read below to know more about what Park had to share on the same.

One of the primary reasons why BTS is loved by millions and millions of ARMY members is because of their undying bond and friendship, which has developed over the years! Moreover, on many occasions, the members have revealed that they have become more than just bandmates; like a trueblood family. However, the Bangtan Boys have also maintained friendships with others from the Korean entertainment industry with V, in particular, being a part of the Wooga Squad - Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Kwon Sunghwan aka Peakboy and Taehyung.

The handsome boys, who met on the sets of the popular K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, have an unbreakable bond and have also spent many holidays together vacationing and having a gala time. In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, Seo-joon was asked about his friendship with V and how he may be like an older brother to the BTS member, given their age gap. On this, the 31-year-old actor revealed, "I am close to V. It just sort of happened somehow. Given the right situation and time, a brother can become a friend and a friend can become a brother. If we have any concerns, we share, listen and talk to about it. Even if our positions are different, we have something in common," as per translated by Hellokpop.

We adore this friendship and how!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: BTS member V is all smiles as he poses with Park Seo Joon & team Itaewon Class

Interestingly, V composed and sang Sweet Night for Seo-joon's Itaewon Class OST. Sweet Night topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries which include the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and more. Moreover, V's solo song currently ranks second in the most #1's on the iTunes Top Songs chart for a Korean artist just behind Psy's Gangnam Style.

Moreover, given how Woo-shik was a part of the Parasite cast and that Seo-joon had a cameo in the epic film; which made Oscar-history as the Bong Joon-ho film took home 6 Academy Awards including the coveted Best Picture, the Itaewon Class star confessed that he watched the live broadcast and cheered when Parasite won. However, Seo-joon was also "really surprised."

