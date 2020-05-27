Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim or Fight for My Way: Best Park Seo Joon K drama? VOTE NOW

Park Seo-joon is amongst the most celebrated K-drama actors of his generation with shows like Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way under his impressive repertoire. Vote and comment below to let us know which is your favourite Park Seo-joon K-drama.

Park Seo-joon is a name that is synonymous with K-dramas and with all the right reasons. The 31-year-old actor wormed his way into millions of hearts with his 'aura' and charming personality. There's also the fact that he's extremely good looking and could give any actor a run for their money when it came to his exceptional acting chops. From his romantic persona to his comedic side, from his dramatic approach to even action sequences, there's nothing that Seo-joon can't do.

Let's take a look at his most recent K-drama for example; Itaewon Class. While there is a love story involved between Park Sae-ro-yi and Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi), it's mostly based on Sae-ro-yi's ambition which is dictated by his addiction for vengeance on his father's murder. We get to see a more vulnerable side to Seo-joon, who gives an award-worthy performance by ripping your heart apart and then mending it slow and steady.

Then there's What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, which is arguably his most globally popular Seo-joon K-drama to date. In what is an over-the-top cheese-fest of a romantic comedy, Seo-joon and Park Min-young's insane chemistry as Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so was extraordinary, to say the least. In this K-drama, we see the actor's gentlemanly yet cocky attitude come to life in the cutest of ways while his comedic chops also come blazing through.

Let's not forget the other addictive K-drama starring Seo-joon, which is Fight for My Way. Just like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way's highlight is the undeniable chemistry shared between Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won as Ko Dong-man and Choi Ae-ra. There's also the crisp, rebellious storytelling that speaks freely to the youth who have their own dreams and ambitions to will through adulthood that makes this K-drama such a motivational watch.

This begs the question; which is your favourite Park Seo-joon K-drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below. If there is another Park Seo-joon K-drama that you prefer as a personal favourite, comment away.

