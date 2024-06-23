Italian Shop Names Dress After Jennifer Lopez Following Her Visit: 'Already Becoming A Summer Trend'

Jennifer Lopez's Italian vacation was filled with self-love and spontaneous moments. She bought a dress from a charming clothing store, turning it into a mini dance party. The dress has become the hottest item in town, and the store has named it The Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez is enjoying her life in Positano, Italy, enjoying the sun and taking glamorous selfies on a boat, despite rumors of a split with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Italian shop names a dress after Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is currently on a break, enjoying her time in Italy with close friends and family amid reports of her separation from husband Ben Affleck. While vacationing with friends in southern Italy this week, Lopez visited a handmade clothing store and purchased a dress, which the shop then named after her.

Reflecting on Lopez's visit, an employee of the store told PEOPLE, “She came in, you could tell she was really enjoying herself.”

The employee continued, “When she heard music by Geolier [an Italian rapper] being played, she started dancing,” they said. “We all looked at her, she is so beautiful. It was so cute, her dancing.”

“She was happy, she was radiant and she danced,” the employee said, adding, “It was great to have her with us. She appeared very calm and relaxed [and] above all, happy. You could tell she was happy as she was all smiles.”

The store has since renamed the white and gold garment "the Jennier Lopez” and it’s selling like hot cakes. “It’s already becoming a summer trend,” the employee said, adding, “People are constantly asking for it.”

J.Lo's style has been a highlight of her Italian getaway, including a recent yacht look. She wore a white one-piece Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit with matching open-toe heels, a high ponytail, oversized sunglasses, and gold jewelry. She also wore a chocolate-brown cover-up and carried a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate Father's Day together?

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father's Day with a black-and-white photo of Ben Affleck, despite their relationship being in turmoil. Lopez captioned the photo with "Our hero" and "Happy Father's Day."

It's unclear whether the couple spent Father's Day together, but Jennifer Garner was seen visiting her Affleck on Sunday, June 16. Meanwhile, just one day earlier on June 15, J.Lo was spotted spending time with Affleck in the Brentwood home he's been renting.

According to US Weekly, Affleck and JLo communicate primarily for essential matters and updates. Despite rumors of divorce, a friend reveals that J.Lo is committed to saving the marriage and is willing to make sacrifices, including giving up being J.Lo, to ensure it works and avoids being like Madonna, on her own at 60.

The source also added, "She lets him smoke, which is huge—she hates smoking and to be around that as a singer is a straight no, but he never gave up when they were dating and married. She won't give up this relationship. She's going out there looking as normal as she can. It's sad to see her dimming her shine to try to keep him."

