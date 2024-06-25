'It’ll Be A Year': Alfred Pennyworth Star Andy Serkis Drops Major Update On The Batman Part II Film; Details Inside

Andy Serkis, who played Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has shared some exciting news about the sequel. Speaking at the ACE Superhero Comic Con and in an interview with Popverse, Serkis discussed the production timeline and script development for The Batman Part II.

Andy Serkis drops an update on the upcoming The Batman Part II movie

Serkis mentioned that filming will likely start in early 2025. He added, “If you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that,” matching the film’s planned release date of October 2, 2026.

He praised director Matt Reeves, saying, “Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing.” Serkis is also excited to work again with Robert Pattinson, who will reprise his role as Batman.

Although plot details are still secret, Serkis indicated that Reeves is “working really hard on the script,” showing that the creative process is in full swing. The sequel is being developed amid changes in DC’s creative leadership.

However, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has promised that Reeves will have full creative control to build his Batman universe, which will remain separate from the main DC Universe.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to The Penguin, a spin-off series starring Colin Farrell, set to premiere later this year. The show will further explore Gotham City established in The Batman.

About the upcoming projects of Andy Serkis

While Batman is one of the world's most popular characters, Andy Serkis will soon shift his focus to another huge project. Serkis will star in and direct The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, returning to his famous role as Gollum after more than 10 years.

Peter Jackson, the original writer and director, will help produce the new movie and assist Serkis. With The Batman, Lord of the Rings, and other projects, Serkis will be one of the busiest people in Hollywood.

