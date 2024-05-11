'It'll Be No Forever': Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Calls Out Designers Who Refused To Work With Her In Past

With her recent and remarkable appearance at the Met Gala 2024, Zendaya has proved that she can go along with any style and don many looks at the same time. Although she has become a big name in the Hollywood film industry, the Challengers star’s stylist, Law Roach, recently revealed a few struggles that he and his client had to face.

As he opened up about the big names in the fashion industry, let's also learn about the struggles in the life of the Dune actress.

Law Roach about designers

During a recent interview with The Cutting Room Floor, Law Roach, who is a long-time collaborator of Zendaya, spoke of how it was a challenging task to get a few luxury fashion houses on board and work with the actress.

“I would write the big five,” stated Roach, while naming the big fashion brands such as “Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior.” He further explained, “They would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green.’ ”

Roach even stated that he has still kept "all the receipts" with him that he received from the "big five" brands from the time they had turned the Euphoria actress down.

During the interview, the 45-year-old stylist also added that Zendaya didn't wear those designers even “By the time she had got to American Vogue,” stressing “she still hasn’t.”

Law Roach went on to say that although the MCU actress wore those designers during “an editorial,” she hasn’t worn Dior, Chanel, or Gucci during “a red carpet” or “Any press, any appearance, never,” adding that Zendaya wore Valentino for the first time when “she had a contract.”

As per the stylist, Roach, “When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

Zendaya at Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024 became a prime platform for stars from various industries to portray their talent and taste in fashion. However, Zendaya marked the whole event with her presence, as she appeared in two different outfits, shocking the attendees as well as her fans.

While she was the co-chair of the Met Gala 2024, alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chis Hemsworth, she donned two stunning looks.

The first time she appeared on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she was seen in a dark blue, gothic gown. However, the next look made everyone think of her fabulous styling.

She stepped on the green carpet for the second time, wearing a black, lacy gown along with a floral crown.

And although she has now become a synonym for fashion, the star always supported her stylist.

“She was always the one advocating for me and making sure I was in these rooms that people thought I didn’t belong in. Even as a young girl, I’m talking about 16, 17 years old,” Law Roach stated in the interview.

