‘It's a big fist': Revisit the time Ryan Gosling revealed Harrison Ford punched him with 'strength of his forefathers'

As an actor, no one risks getting a punch in the face. But for Ryan Gosling , it was something that came as a baseball. It was his hero, Harrison Ford , who accidentally punched him in the face while filming the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049. The Barbie actor once shared about his fight scene where he got punched in the face by the Hollywood legend.

Throwback to when Ryan Gosling got punched by Harrison Ford

During the press tour of Blade Runner 2049, the actor, in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres detailed how he got punched by Harrison Ford’s ‘big fist.’ When the host asked who punched him in the face, Ryan Gosling said, “he got me” revealing that Ford punched him. Ellen later asked Gosling what part of the face he hit.

Ryan described the experience and said, “Well it’s a big fist. Let me tell you this. It's not a punch of an average man. The thing that most punches have in common, I think they start around the shoulder. But Harrison reaches so far so there’s a point that you think Is he getting something,” followed by the audience laughing.

The La La Land actor elaborated and revealed how the punch came like a baseball. “When he finally starts the fist comes into the horizon you think oh he's not gonna punch me that's he's throwing a baseball,” said Gosling. The punch gets closer and it comes into focus and it's like no he's turning his fist into a hammer, revealed the Barbie actor.

He later added, “Then right before it gets, it's like he's holding an imaginary sword and he just he's just using the strength of it he's using the strength of his forefathers.”

Harrison Ford reacts to punching the Blade Runner 2049 actor

During the filming of a fight scene in Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford accidentally connected a punch with Ryan Gosling's face. This still was captured immediately after it happened. pic.twitter.com/f7HOWbPd9H — Hidden Movie Details (@moviedetail) August 31, 2018

Director Denis Villeneuve Ford confirmed the punch and mentioned it was “a big punch.” Interestingly, the filmmaker found a silver lining and told, “I said [to Ryan], ‘You know what, you can see it from another way. You just got punched by Indiana Jones . That’s an honor.”

Harrison Ford revealed that he was acting pummeling, and in one particular moment, one brief moment, he accidentally punched Ryan Gosling in the face, for which he immediately apologized, and has been apologizing ever since.

Meanwhile, Blade Runner 2049 is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

