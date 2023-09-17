‘It’s a difficult time’: Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage; Details inside

Hugh Jackman, the actor widely known for his part in the X-Men series as Wolverine, He is also known for his many other talents, like singing and dancing. About 27 years ago, the Wolverine actor found his soulmate, Deborra Lee Furness. The couple had great chemistry and compatibility, and they truly thought they had found themselves happily ever after. But sadly, it was not the fairy tale ending everyone anticipated, as after a wonderful 27 years of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits. As per TMZ, Hugh Jackman recently addressed his split from his wife on a recent outing.

Hugh Jackman addresses his split from wife Deborra Lee Furness

As reported by TMZ, Hugh Jackman spoke out for the first time since his divorce from wife Deborra Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage on Saturday morning. The actor was walking down a New York City sidewalk when he was approached by photographers with cameras who asked him about his divorce.

When the paparazzi asked him, "What kind of individual growth are you pursuing?" To which the actor remarked, "Not quite right talking about on this trip. But I appreciate your thoughts; thanks, man." The paparazzi, however, persuaded Jackman to talk about it, to which the actor remarked, "It's a difficult time," confessing that he doesn't feel comfortable discussing the topic while strolling down the street.

Jackman, who was dressed in a dark gray T-shirt and black pants for the occasion, followed up his remark with an answer about when his upcoming film, Deadpool 3, will be released amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. To which Jackman replied, "Well, I can't really know until we get back to work."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness announced their divorce

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness have decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage and two children. In a statement issued by People magazine, the couple announced their split. They said, "We have been blessed to spend nearly three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey has now shifted, and we have decided to separate in order to pursue our individual growth."

According to reports, they stated that their family is their first focus right now. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority, thanks, love, and kindness, as we embark on the next chapter."

In 1995, the pair first met on the set of an Australian television show where both of them were performers. Deborra-Lee Furness was the more established of the two at the time. They married in 1996 and have two children: Oscar, who is now 23, and Ava, who is now 18. Jackman rose to prominence in Hollywood and on Broadway.

