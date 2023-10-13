‘It’s a dream come true...’: When Ariana Grande got emotional on stage after she performed R.E.M.

American singer Ariana Grande rose to fame in 2011 with her appearance in the series Victorious. She released her first studio album Yours Truly in 2013. Back in 2019, during one of her Sweetener World Tour shows, Ariana broke down on stage while she performed her 2018 release R.E.M. Later, through an Instagram post she let her fans know that she was still recovering.

When Ariana Grande addressed her emotional on-stage moment in a post

In a post that has now been deleted, the 7 Rings singer acknowledged that she was processing a lot and thanked her followers for respecting her humanness. She conveyed to her fans that her life was wild and she was very grateful for the sea of love she had around her.

Ariana Grande wrote in the caption, “I'm grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. It's a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets." The pop culture icon wrote about her personal hardships and past experiences while she thanked her fans, "I'm grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I've started.”

She also mentioned that she felt everything very intensely and had committed to doing this tour during a time in her life when she was still processing a lot. The actress opened up about how she cried a lot at times and thanked the fandom for being very accepting of her humanness.

Ariana Grande motivated Arianators by expressing her heartfelt wishes in the caption

The songwriter also encouraged the people that adored her saying that she wanted them to know that they can push through and are not alone if they’re hurting too. "It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing/taking care of yourself at the same time... but I want you to know, you aren't alone and I think you're doing great. love you,” she added.

However, people are still not aware of the reason behind why the singer deleted the heartfelt post.

On the work front, Grande released her latest song Honeymoon Avenue a month ago. She is all set to appear in the film Wicked Part 1 alongside Ethan Slater, which will be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the past few months, Grande has made headlines for the news of her divorce from Dalton Gomez. The couple got married in 2020 and eventually parted ways in 2023.

