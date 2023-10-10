‘It's a family problem’: When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about his son inheriting addiction issues

In the world of Hollywood, few redemption stories are as captivating as that of Robert Downey Jr. The actor, known for his iconic roles in Iron Man and The Avengers, has been open about his tumultuous journey from drug addiction to sobriety. In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2014, Downey reflected on his past struggles and the challenges of overcoming addiction.

The dark years: A spiral into addiction

Downey's battle with addiction began at a young age and escalated as he found success in Hollywood. In 1996, a routine traffic stop revealed a shocking array of drugs in his car, including heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. This incident marked a turning point in his life, leading to a series of arrests, rehab stints, and even a prison sentence.

Despite the setbacks and turmoil, Downey managed to turn his life around. He emphasized the importance of recognizing one's fate and emerging from the metaphorical cave of addiction as a stronger person. His journey, while tumultuous, ultimately led him to recovery and redemption.

ALSO READ: ‘I can’t believe that…’: When Robert Downey Jr. expressed his happiness for Scarlett Johansson and how she would be ‘great mom’

Will RDJ return as Iron Man?

There have been many speculations about the return of the character who kickstarted the MCU. However, nothing has been made official but the retu

rn of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man seems impossible. Even if he does appear in any of the future MCU projects, it would be a cameo or a flashback scene but there will be no full-fledged role of the actor.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'I think we would be remiss not...': When Robert Downey Jr. revealed his dad gave him drug at the age of 6