‘It's A Good Rule:’ Denis Leary Reveals Doing THIS House Chore When His Wife Cooks

It appears that Denis Leary and his wife, Ann are pretty clear when it comes to who would do which chore in their house. The actor revealed the chore he takes up when his spouse decides to cook, which is none other than doing dishes and he also has a reason for this.

The actor revealed this while conversing with People magazine. He told the outlet, “Listen, here's my thing. I'm a guy who can't cook.” The actor recalled growing up in the city, adding, “If you wanted food, you walked maybe down the end of the block or you called it in.”

Leary shared that he was a dishwasher and it was one of the jobs he did when he was very young. He expressed loving that job and revealed that he was “good” at it.

While talking to the outlet, the actor revealed that whenever his wife, with whom he tied the knot in 1989, cooks, he would take up the responsibility of doing the dishes. Leary stated that he did that chore the night prior. He added, “If you don't cook, you clean. It's a good rule.”

The actor sat down with the aforementioned publication for One Last Thing. During the same, he recalled the last time he did certain things. Leary revealed that 15 minutes prior to the interview, he sang Alison by Elvis Costello, which, according to the actor, was a “great way” to warm up his voice before doing a live gig, adding that he was not “great” at singing but at yelling.

The performer was also asked about the last thing he learned about himself, to which Leary stated that as he grew older, he came to a realization that certain things do not “mean as much.”

While giving an example, he shared that he was a huge sports fan, but he is not bothered by “losing.”. According to him, the most essential thing for one becomes their family and “how they’re doing.”

Leary also asked about that last superstition, to which he said that when he plays hockey, while getting dressed, everything on the left side goes first, like skates and shinpads. He revealed that he had been following this since he was a child.

The performer was asked the last thing he does before going onstage. While answering this, Leary said, “The guy who usually introduces me wasn’t able to, so I said, ‘I’ll just do it myself. It’ll be an inside joke.”

He revealed that many individuals in the crowd, “could tell, so it was like, ‘How big of an ego does this guy have?” Plus it made all of them smile, so I think that’s my thing now.”

