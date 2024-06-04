‘It's A Hard Job': Riley Keough Shares Why She Doesn't Let Personal Grief Seep Into Acting

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Riley Keough, the actor, filmmaker, and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, prefers to keep her personal grief out of her acting and has not let the two mix even if she had personal similar experiences as any of her past characters. She was recently seen in the Hulu limited series Under the Bridge.

The 35-year-old actor plays the role of late author Rebecca Godfrey who wrote the book on 14-year-old Reena Virk’s murder in 1997. As she was talking about the series based on the book in the An Evening with Joey King & Riley Keogh event in Los Angeles on June 1, she opened up about maintaining boundaries between her characters’ and her personal emotions.

Similar experiences between Riley Keough and her character of Rebecca Godfrey

Godfrey, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 54, had faced personal loss at the tender age of 13 when her brother Jonathan reportedly died after he "fell from a bluff near their home and drowned" at the age of 16. On the other hand, Keough witnessed personal loss when her brother Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 and a few years later in 2023 her mother Lisa Marie Presley passed away.

However, the Daisy Jones & Six actor mentioned that as she portrayed Godfrey on the screen, she had kept her own experiences with death, loss, and grief out of her role as much as possible. “I don’t typically use my own life in my acting career because I think I would be insane. I think it would be very unhealthy for me personally.”

Advertisement

She added, “I really try and protect myself — it's a hard job because you're going to work and having to be extremely vulnerable and raw.” Keough clarified that having performers repeatedly reenact the same scenario for many takes makes it harder for them to convey intense emotions on screen. She further explained that her main concern is entering the "headspace of the character."

Keough also said that when it comes to the character, Godfrey and her grief are not that similar either. She said that Godfrey had “a lot of anger and unresolved (emotions)” which is her personal experience and it does not “totally apply” to her job when she was working on Under the Bridge.

ALSO READ: Under the Bridge: What Is The True Story Behind Reena Virk And 1997's Mysterious Party?

About the series Under the Bridge and the true story behind it

Reena Virk, a 14-year-old teenager went to a party on the evening of November 14, 1997, and did not return. Based on Godfrey’s 2005 book, the latest true-crime television miniseries, Under the Bridge, streaming on Hulu shows a dramatized version of the disappearance and murder of the girl under the Craigflower Bridge near Victoria, Canada. Besides Keough, the show stars Virtika Gupta as Virk, and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, among others.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Ponders Over The 'Patriarchal Culture' That Led To Complicated Feelings Towards Being A Working Mom