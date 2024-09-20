‘It’s A Little More Complex Than…’: Sebastian Stan Calls Out Reporter For Referring To Adam Pearson As ‘Beast’

While promoting the psychological thriller A Different Man at the Berlin Film Festival in February, Sebastian Stan addressed a journalist who made an insensitive remark about his co-star Adam Pearson as per Page Six. The comment, which resurfaced this week as the actors promoted the film's US release, referred to Pearson's character as a "so-called beast."

During the panel, the reporter asked, “What do you think happens after the transformation from this so-called beast, as they call him, to this perfect man?” Stan quickly responded, criticizing the reporter for his "choice of words."

The Pam & Tommy star stated, “I think part of why the film is important is because we often don’t have maybe even the right vocabulary. I think it’s a little more complex than that.”

Sebastian Stan, a Golden Globe nominee, elaborated, saying, “Obviously there [are] language barriers and so on, but you know, ‘beast’ isn’t the word, I think.” His comments were a direct response to the journalist's insensitive language, which he saw as indicative of a larger issue with how society perceives disfigurements and physical differences.

Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis, a condition characterized by benign tumors growing in the nervous system, plays the character Oswald in the film. The film's plot revolves around Edward, Stan's character, becoming obsessed with Oswald, who plays Edward in a stage production based on his early life.

Stan continued to address public misconceptions, particularly those involving physical disfigurements such as Pearson's. He stated that we have not been properly educated on how to understand this experience. He went on to say that he couldn't really speak to that. One of his favorite aspects of the film is how it provides different points of view.

Stan stated that the film encourages viewers to reconsider their initial judgments by focusing on how they react to Pearson's appearance. He added that if you can have the same objective point of view while watching the film, you'll be able to pick apart your initial instincts and maybe those aren't always the best options.

Adam Pearson, who joined the discussion, understood the complexity of the situation. He stated that, while Stan may not understand what it's like to have a disfigurement, he does understand what it's like to live a life that is constantly scrutinized.

A Different Man premiered in January and got people talking about appearance, identity, and acceptance. Stan and Pearson have been promoting the film ahead of its US release, with their exchange highlighting the film's central themes of judgment and perception.

