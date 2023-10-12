‘It's a lot of…’: Ryan Reynolds shares his ‘fun’ experience of ‘watching’ Chiefs game with Taylor Swift; Details inside

Ryan Reynolds has the world wrapped in his unmatched wit and charm. Today, he is one of the finest and most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Reynolds rose to prominence after his mind-blowing depiction of his anti-hero, Deadpool. Besides being a marvelous actor, he is also an entrepreneur and a football player, so much so that he even has his own team. Meanwhile, the Deadpool star often finds himself attending football matches with his friends. Which also includes musical legend Taylor Swift. Not long ago, Miss Swift had invited her many friends to her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, who shared the exclusive on their YouTube channel, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his time at the Chiefs game.

Ryan Reynolds shares his experience of attending a Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

In an exclusive conversation with ExtraTv, Ryan Reynolds revealed he had fun at th Chiefs game with Taylor Swift. Ryan Reynolds was asked by the interviewer, “How much fun are you guys having?"

To which Reynolds replied, “It's a lot of fun. I mean, right, the NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch. You know that you usually only reserve for the Super Bowl, but you know that here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening, so, uh, I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it. I will continue to watch it. It's a great sport, but football in my mind now is what we would call soccer over here because I can't say I can't say soccer when I'm in, uh, Europe."

Ryan Reynolds also discussed receiving the great honor from William Roberts

In the same interview with ExtraTv, Ryan Reynolds opened up about receiving the great honor of the Robin Williams Laughter Award. When the interviewer asked him how he was feeling, this was what he had to say.

The Deadpool star said, “I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as somebody who has not just watched Robin my whole life, but I've studied him. He's mean, he's quite; he's quite literally singular, so there's nobody else like him before him or after him; they'll never be, so I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here, and also just to spend time with the Williams family like this is incredible."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds received the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. He was honored during the 11th annual Revels and Revelations. This year, the fundraiser took place on October 9 at City Winery New York in New York City.

