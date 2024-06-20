‘It’s A Miracle That I Still Have Confidence’: Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears Over 'Nasty' Remarks About Her Appearance

Kylie Jenner recently revealed how harsh comments about her appearance have deeply affected her. During an emotional moment on The Kardashians' June 20 episode, she burst into tears while discussing the hurtful remarks with her sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with public scrutiny

Kylie recently admitted that maintaining her confidence has been difficult because of the constant criticism she receives. "It's a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty," she said.

During a conversation with Kendall, Kylie described a recent outing that left her especially upset after reading disparaging remarks about her face. "After Paris [Fashion Week in October 2023], there was this picture where I decided not to wear a lot of makeup. When I wear too much makeup, I get told, ‘You’re wearing too much makeup.’ When I don’t wear a lot, and someone catches me in a weird light, it's the same," she explained.

Despite being a public figure for more than a decade, Kylie finds body-shaming comments exhausting. She said she constantly hears negative things about herself. "I think after ten years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting," Jenner explained.

The makeup mogul questioned why people feel comfortable making such comments online. She said she is used to people talking about her appearance at this point. Kylie said she wants to know why no one is saying anything on the internet, or if they believe it is acceptable.

Advertisement

Jenner also expressed her dissatisfaction with repeatedly addressing rumors of extensive cosmetic surgery. She embarked on a journey last year, dissolving half of her lip filler. The makeup mogul said she does not like having this conversation over and over because it feels like a waste of breath. She mentioned she thinks it will never change for her.

Growing up in the public eye

Kendall Jenner empathized with her sister, pointing out that their family has always been under intense public scrutiny. She believes that is a general issue in their family.

"We are dehumanized, and they don’t think that there are any rules with you," Kendall said. She brought up the double standard in how people talk about the Kardashians versus other women. Kendall said that people would defend other women all day.

Kylie, visibly emotional, questioned why people believed it was acceptable to criticize her appearance. She said she has never cried about this before, but mentioned it affects her. The makeup mogul discussed the conflicting messages she receives, with some defending her and others blaming her for her appearance.

Advertisement

"I see some comments or someone saying, ‘This is really mean. Why are we talking about her looks? This is 2024.’ And the other comment will be like, ‘Because she did it to herself. She f—ked up her face and had so much surgery,'” Kylie said.

On the June 20 episode, Kylie reiterated her stance, sharing that discussing someone's appearance is never acceptable. Even though she has undergone extensive surgery, she believes it is inappropriate to discuss someone's appearance.

ALSO READ: Lil Wayne to Perform Hits and New Music in Innovative Las Vegas Residency; Dates, Schedule & more to Know