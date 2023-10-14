'It's a slippery...': When Ryan Reynolds got candid about his 'love-hate' relationship with Disney; said he didn't want to 'get sued'

Ryan Gosling might be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood today, but even the most friendly of people have their nemesis. And for him, it's Disneyland. Yup, you read that right, our favorite Ken admitted to having a bit of topsy turvy relationship with the famous amusement theme park in an old interview. The actor also gave his two cents on a famous conspiracy theory around the park. Here's what he had to say.

Ryan Gosling explained his love-hate relationship with Disneyland

In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Ryan Gosling got candid about his relationship with Disneyland. He confessed, "I have a real love-hate thing going on with Disney." The actor added, "It's a slippery conversational slope, I don't know if you wanna go down there." The Barbie star decided to explain his reasoning to the host via an example. He said, "This, I don't know if this is true or not. I do not want to get sued by Disney."

Gosling opened up about a famous conspiracy theory that has been attached to the park for years now. He revealed, "So there's a belief that Disney has been breeding an army of cats. And they're not just ordinary cats. They have special set of skills. They are like, commando cats." As per the lore, the felines live in barracks, on the outskirts of the park. Ryan continued, "At night when they close the park under the cover of darkness, these cats ascend into the park, and they eat all the mice." He admits that this is exactly why he loves the theme park, because of just how "weird" they are. But now he revealed the "messed-up" half of this lore, adding, "Why I hate them is that the whole empire of Disney is built on the back of one mouse [Mickey Mouse]." Hilariously the actor had a problem with the hipocracy of the mouse politics.

Ryan Gosling is a Disney adult?

Ryan Gosling's Disney obsession reportedly runs deep. According to a report by Page Six, John Stamos revealed when asked by the actor if he's a "Disney fan," Gosling confessed his love for the theme park. John said, "He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.'"

Meanwhile, for the unversed Gosling has been affiliated with Disney since he was a child, as he was part of the Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake.

