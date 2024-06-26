'It’s A Time Of Tremendous Overreach': Sean Penn Reveals Why He Cannot Play Harvey Milk Role Today

Sean Penn, with his decades-long career, has created a legacy. The Academy Award-winning actor has managed to stay relevant even today by venturing into unconventional yet entertaining projects. Penn recently spoke about the iconic role he played in the Milk film.

The actor said that he would not play that role today. Read ahead to know more about what he had to say about it and the miserable years he faced after filming Milk.

Sean Penn cannot play the role of Harvey Milk today

In an interview with The New York Times, published on June 22, 2024, Penn elaborated on not playing the iconic role of Harvey Milk today.

In the 2008 released movie, the actor was praised for playing a queer character all over the media. Whereas today, discussions among netizens take place on the internet about casting queer actors for queer roles.

Penn said to the outlet that sometimes there is an “outcry” nowadays about straight actors playing gay characters. He added that it could not happen in a time like this.

The veteran film star said, “It's a time of tremendous overreach.” The actor added that it is, a “timid and artless policy toward the human imagination.”

Sean Penn spent 15 miserable years on sets after Milk

The actor revealed that Milk was the last film where he had a good time while being on set. He added that he went on for 15 “miserable” years on sets.

The Oscar-winning actor said that it was such because he felt like an “actor" who is portraying a leading role and is paid well, has a leadership role in a movie, and has to show up with energy and in some way be a “bodyguard” to the director.

Penn added that he was faking his way through it and it was exhausting for him. He mostly thought of the time and when they were going to get off of the set.

As far as his current work goes, Sean Penn's new film titled, Daddio alongside Dakota Johnson is set to release on June 28, 2024.

