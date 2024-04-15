‘It’s a Very Rewarding Process for Him’: Tom Cruise Reportedly Helped Co-Star and New Love Interest Land a Big Role

The latest and most talked about news in Hollywood at present is the breakup of Tom Cruise. Although this has recently occurred, a few reports suggest that the A-lister has already found a potential new love interest.

Moreover, it also seems that the 61-year-old actor has helped her secure a role in an upcoming movie starring Timothée Chalamet. Who is this new woman who has seemingly captured the action star's heart? Let's find out.

Tom Cruise finds new love

After a recent heartbreak and phase of tragedies, the adventurous and thrill-seeking actor Tom Cruise has seemingly found a new lady in his life.

In a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, a source, referring to Monica Barbaro, stated, "He'd like to explore a relationship with her."

Further, the insider even stated, "Tom thinks she's stunningly beautiful."

Moreover, while speaking of the Lions for Lambs actor, the source said, "People around Tom believe they're a great match."

While discussing the developing romance, the source further revealed that Tom Cruise recently helped Barbaro acquire a significant role in the upcoming movie, A Complete Unknown.

The movie is a biopic of Bob Dylan, also starring Timothée Chalamet. While the Dune star would be seen in the lead role, singing Bob Dylan's songs, Monica Barbaro will portray the character of singer Joan Baez. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This would be a major role in Barbaro's career, as she is set to play the love interest of Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan in one of the most anticipated biopics.

The stated movie is being directed by James Mangold, who also happens to be Cruise's old friend.

Tom Cruise's recent breakup

Reports had erupted in Hollywood about Tom Cruise being dumped by the Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. This incident seemingly occurred after the Mission Impossible star proposed to Khayrova, and she reportedly got cold feet.

After things ended between Elsina and Tom Cruise, due to a rush, the star landed in a romantic relationship with Top Gun: Maverick protégée Monica Barbaro.

Talking about the helping nature of the Days of Thunder star, the insider went on to say, "Tom's mentored younger actors before — men and women. It's a very rewarding process for him."

However, it also seems that "he genuinely wants her to succeed," as stated by the source.

ALSO READ: What Is The Tentative Title Of Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan Film? Everything We Know About The Biopic So Far